Naira appreciates 0.10% to $/N362.51 at Investors’ Forex Window

Naira strengthened 0.10 per cent to N362.51 against the Dollar on Thursday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window.

Investors traded a total of $70.17 million through the I&E window on Thursday.

At the parallel and official markets, Naira closed flat a t ₦360/USD and ₦306.95/USD respectively.