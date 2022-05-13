Buhari hosts Malami Amaechi, Akpabio, other outgoing ministers

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, held a session with 10 outgoing ministers in his cabinet at the presidential villa in Abuja, to officially bid them farewell.

The ministers are those who have declared intention to run for political offices in 2023 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

On Wednesday, the president directed all members of his cabinet seeking elective office in the 2023 elections to resign on or before May 16.

The directive is in line with the provisions of section 84(12) of the electoral act which states that: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

The outgoing Ministers present at the meeting are, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation; Chris Ngige, labour and employment; Paullen Tallen, minister of women affairs, Abubakar Malami, minister of justice Justice; Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of science and technology; Tayo Alasoadura, minister of state Niger Delta affairs; Uche Ogar, minister of mines and steel and Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum.