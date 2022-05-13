Deborah's Murder: Buhari, Osinbajo fail to condemn act 24 hours after

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, have both shied away from condemning the brutal murder of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State who was killed by an Islamic mob on Thursday.

This is many Nigerians continue to offer condolences and express outrage over the gruesome murder.

Buhari and Osinbajo have refrained from condemning the religion-inspired murder or sympathising with Ms Samuel’s family, the UK government issued a statement on Friday against the vicious killing.

“I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law,” said the UK high commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing.

Ms Samuel, a 200 level Home-Economics student accused of blasphemy, had complained bitterly over the influx of religious broadcast messages shared to her department’s WhatsApp page.

In a WhatsApp voice note, the deceased reminded her coursemates that the group was created solely for academic purpose, such as sharing important information regarding tests, assignments, deadlines, examinations and the likes.

“Holy ghost fire, nothing would happen to me. Is it by force you guys keep sending these religious messages in our group? Our group wasn’t created for that, but rather as a notice for when there’s a test, assignment, examinations, etc. Not these nonsense religious posts,” voiced Ms Samuel on her department’s WhatsApp group.

The voice message elicited the fury of fanatic course mates and schoolmates who found her comment unflattering to their Islamic beliefs.

Ms Deborah was mobbed at the school’s security post by angry students who hit her repeatedly with sticks and stones till she died.

On Thursday, Amnesty International condemned the horrific death of Ms Samuels, demanding immediate justice for the deceased