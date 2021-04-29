Kunle Idowu

For those in doubt about Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, seeking a second term of office after the expiration of his first term in 2023, the governor may have decided to clear such doubts.

Indication to this effect became public yesterday when the governor broke his long held silence on the issue, disclosing his intention to serve the state for eight years.

It would be recalled that the issue of whether or not the governor would go for another term after four years, had been shrouded in controversies, with some people, positing that he might decide not to seek reelection.

However, on Wednesday, the governor cleared the air, essentially putting to issue to rest.

Speaking at the 108th Nigeria Baptist Convention, held at the Baptist International Conference Centre, Lufuwape Town, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday, Abiodun said though he would not ascribe to himself the authority of the clergy, because of his love for reading, studying and sharing the word of God, however, he declared, “I may end up on the pulpit after I have served as governor for eight years”.

The governor’s clarification came as the Yewa clan in the state ontinue with their ambition to produce the next governor in 2023, after many frantic, but fruitless efforts to do so since the creation of the state decades back.

At the event, the governor noted that the theme of the Convention, ‘Moving Forward: Finishing the race with Joy’, has called the attention of Nigerians, and in fact the entire humanity, on the need to do things with fear of God in their hearts.

According to him, if Nigerians followed the instructions of God in all they do, living would be much easier and the country would not find itself in the present precarious situation.

He, therefore, charged Nigerians not to lose hope, stressing that “all we need is the fear of God in conducting our affairs.”

According to him, “We all need to treat our fellow human beings with love and even take care of our environment with care. If we do, we will live a more peaceful and prosperous life. We continue to pray for God’s blessing upon our land, so that our people will live in constant abundance of every good thing.

“More importantly, we must reject violence and pursue peace with one another. We need to walk in love and understanding. This is what our heavenly Father expects from us. We, therefore, look forward to the continued reign of peace in our land and the constant strengthening of the body of Christ.”

While noting that the Convention was the “gathering of the faithful and a clear demonstration of the injunction of the word of God”, Abiodun commended the Baptist Church of Nigeria, for remaining relevant in the propagation of the Gospel, and the provision of qualitative education, health care services.

Abiodun congratulated Rev. Ayokunle for a successful tenure as the President of the Nigeria Baptist Convention after 10 years, noting his roles as the current CAN president has strengthened the unity among the Christians in the country.

Also speaking on the occasion,former Olusegun Obasanjo expressed optimism that Nigeria would survive its various challenges.