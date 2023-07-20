NJC debunks presidential tribunal judge’s reported resignation

The director of information, National Judicial Council (NJC), Soji Oye, says Boloukuoromo Ugo, justice of the court of appeal, has not withdrawn his membership of the presidential election petition court.

Umar Sani, a Twitter user, claimed that Ugo tendered his resignation after citing “demands to knee-cap democracy”.

Sani alleged that the judge, in his letter, stated that he was asked to “cripple the independence of the judiciary” by ruling in favour of a certain political candidate believed to be President Bola Tinubu.

“Justice Ugo’s resignation has caused a serious uproar and a setback to the activities of the presidential election petition court,” Sani alleged.

However, Oye said the allegations should be disregarded, adding that the aim is to distract Nigerians and set the tone for a narrative, in the event that the court’s judgement doesn’t favour the rumour peddlers.

Oye said the presidential election petition court will issue a formal statement to address the issues.

Meanwhile, Ugo’s alleged resignation is coming barely 48 hours after Jackson Ude, a Twitter user, reported that the president spoke with Olukayode Ariwoola, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), over the outcome of the presidential election petition.

Ude alleged that the CJN told Tinubu to prepare for a rerun of the election.

However, Festus Akande, spokesperson of the supreme court, said there was “no iota of truth” in the claim.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) also denied the allegation by Ude.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, standard bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), are challenging the victory of Tinubu in the last election.

Abubakar and Obi recently submitted their final written addresses after closing their respective cases at the election tribunal.

The tribunal is yet to fix a day for the adoption of final written addresses and judgement in the petitions.