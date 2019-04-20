Home Energy Total’s output close to 2.95mn barrels per day

French oil giant Total is producing close to 2.95 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, its chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday, slightly higher than its daily output last year.
Output reached 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018 thanks to the start-ups of various operations and increased production in Australia, Angola, Nigeria and Russia.
Pouyanne, who was speaking at an oil conference in Paris, also said his company was discussing investing in mid-stream assets in Angola.

