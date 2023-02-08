Buhari, Emefiele meet over Supreme Court order on old notes

President Muhammadu Buhari and Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, met at the presidential villa.

The meeting came after the supreme court temporarily restrained the federal government from banning the use of the old naira notes from February 10.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by John Okoro, a justice, granted the interim injunction after an ex parte application filed by the governors of Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara states.

Though the outcome of the meeting has not been disclosed, sources disclosed that it is about the Supreme Court decision.