Connect with us

Politics

Gov Otti condoles FG, family over Buhari’s death
Advertisement

Politics

Party registration hits 134 as INEC extends Anambra CVR by three days

Politics

Why G5 opposed Atiku, PDP in 2023 - Ortom

Politics

Tinubu honours Buhari, renames UNIMAID after late ex-president

Politics

Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid a misplaced priority, says ex-Lagos deputy governor Bucknor-Akerele

Politics

Atiku’s resignation letter was leaked by PDP, APC elements - Aide

Politics

Obasanjo, Anyaoku, Falana, Attah clash over Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution 

Politics

Makinde, APC, George react as Atiku quits PDP 

Politics

Obasanjo says leaders not 1999 Constitution Nigeria’s problem, amid reform calls

Politics

2027: No person like Buhari in opposition coalition – Lukman

Politics

Gov Otti condoles FG, family over Buhari’s death

Published

5 hours ago

on

Gov Otti condoles FG, family over Buhari’s death

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has joined other eminent Nigerians and world leaders to condole with the Federal Government over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued in Umuahia by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Governor Otti said he received the news of the passing of the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with deep sadness.

The governor extended his condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the family of the late former president.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia State, I urge the family and loved ones of the late President to bear his demise with fortitude, while praying that God grants his soul eternal rest,” Otti stated.

Buhari, who died in a private clinic in London, was buried at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday, in accordance with Islamic rites and with full military honours.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *