Gov Otti condoles FG, family over Buhari’s death

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has joined other eminent Nigerians and world leaders to condole with the Federal Government over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued in Umuahia by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Governor Otti said he received the news of the passing of the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with deep sadness.

The governor extended his condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the family of the late former president.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia State, I urge the family and loved ones of the late President to bear his demise with fortitude, while praying that God grants his soul eternal rest,” Otti stated.

Buhari, who died in a private clinic in London, was buried at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday, in accordance with Islamic rites and with full military honours.