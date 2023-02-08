Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, approved a 50 percent reduction on Bus Rapid Transit fares.

Aside from BRT, the governor also approved a reduction of fares on other state-owned transport systems.

The other transport modes are LAGRIDE taxi scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services.

He said the 50 percent reduction on all state transport facilities would be in place for the next seven days.

“A 50% cut in fares on all our BRT buses, LAGRIDE taxi scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY).

“This will take effect from tomorrow for the next seven days. We will push out more Cowrie Cards to enable more Lagosians to get on board our services.

“I have directed that food banks be set up in various parts of the state to cater for the vulnerable. We will distribute foodstuff to various communities”, the governor announced during a briefing at the State House in Marina.

The governor said the move had become imperative to cushion the effects of the Federal Government policies.

Aside from the fares reduction, Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking a second term of four years, also announced that food banks would be set up across the state.

Through the food bank, he said, free meals would be distributed to vulnerable Lagosians.