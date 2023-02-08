Angered by the ruling of the Supreme Court which halted the February 10 deadline for phasing out old naira notes, protesters on Wednesday, stormed the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as well as and the office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) in Abuja.

Recall that a seven-member panel of the apex court led by John Okoro, on Wednesday, temporarily restrained the federal government from restricting the use of the old naira notes after February 10.

The ex parte application was filed by governors of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states.

The protesters insisted that the deadline be maintained, accusing those it said want to influence the upcoming general elections with money of being behind the move to extend the deadline.

Obed Agu, one of the leaders of the protesters, who spoke to journalists, said President Muhammadu Buhari should issue an executive order maintaining the aforementioned date as the deadline for the use of old naira notes.

More subsequently…