Adeyinka Shoyemi, better known as Adeyinka Grandson, a secessionist and president of the Young Yorubas for Freedom (YYF), has been jailed for four and half years by a United Kingdom court over his social media posts inciting genocide against some ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Grandson, a UK-based Nigerian of Yoruba descent, is known for his social media attacks on other ethnic groups in Nigeria, notably the Igbo, Hausa and Fulani whom he had advocated violence against.

He was first arrested by the Scotland Yard Counter Terrorism Command, and the Metropolitan Police under the approval of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in August 2019.

Scotland Yard Counter Terrorism Command had nabbed him for allegedly “stirring racial discrimination” and “encouraging terrorism.”

Grandson is also known for making incident speeches on his YouTube channel for which the UK authorities have consistently warned him before he was later arrested.

Items found on him during the arrest include, passport, two Google phones, one Apple MacBook laptop computer, one tablet, a hard drive and a draft copy of his new book were seized.

Following his arrest, the Scotland Yard Counter Terrorism Command grilled him for 9 hours, and his house was searched by the London Metropolitan Police following a warrant granted by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He was on Thursday, March 31, 2022 sentenced to four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

Grandson was found guilty on 30 November 2021 of eight counts of inciting racial hatred after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.