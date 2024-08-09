Connect with us

Business

BUA Foods rakes in N130.9bn as profit in Half Year 2024
Advertisement

Business

Lafarge Africa Plc appoints two new directors on its board

Business

CBN introduces Retail Dutch Auction to boost FX liquidity

Business

VertoFX appoints Austin Okpagu as Nigeria Country Manager

Business

Nirsal Plc aims to improve agriculture, empowers 2,000 farmers in four states

Business

ESG: FirstBank wins 2024 Euromoney accolade for Nigeria's best bank

Business

Guinness Nigeria records N73.68bn loss before tax, grows revenue by 31%

Business

Nigerian govt spends $600m to import fuel monthly

Business

Tinubu appoints Masari as Tetfund board chairman

Business

CBN provides financial support for Unity Bank, Providus Bank Merger

Business

BUA Foods rakes in N130.9bn as profit in Half Year 2024

Published

5 hours ago

on

BUA Foods rakes in N130.9bn as profit in Half Year 2024

BUA Foods Plc recorded significant growth in its revenue and post-tax profit for the 6 months period ended 30 June 2024.

The Group reported revenue of N672.39 billion for the 6 months period, up by 109.51% from N320.93 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N130.93 billion was recorded for the period under review, up by 37.53% from N95.198 billion reported the previous year.

News continues after this Advertisement

Earnings per share of the Group stands at N7.27

At the share price of N379.9, the P/E ratio of BUA Foods stands at 52.23x with earnings yield of 1.91%.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (200) #Boko Haram (130) #UBA (164) Access bank (212) Ademola Adeleke (267) Alex Otti (450) Atiku Abubakar (274) Babajide Sanwo-olu (161) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (719) Buhari (144) CBN (493) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (131) Dapo Abiodun (121) dollar (137) EFCC (129) Fidelity Bank (94) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (335) Godwin Emefiele (241) Godwin Obaseki (83) GTBank (180) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (133) Muhammadu Buhari (229) naira (162) NGX (122) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (145) NNPC (176) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (233) Olusegun Obasanjo (111) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (521) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (224)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement