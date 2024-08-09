Business
BUA Foods rakes in N130.9bn as profit in Half Year 2024
BUA Foods Plc recorded significant growth in its revenue and post-tax profit for the 6 months period ended 30 June 2024.
The Group reported revenue of N672.39 billion for the 6 months period, up by 109.51% from N320.93 billion reported the previous year.
Profit after tax of N130.93 billion was recorded for the period under review, up by 37.53% from N95.198 billion reported the previous year.
News continues after this Advertisement
Earnings per share of the Group stands at N7.27
At the share price of N379.9, the P/E ratio of BUA Foods stands at 52.23x with earnings yield of 1.91%.
News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement