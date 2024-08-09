Lafarge Africa Plc appoints two new directors on its board

Lafarge Africa Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the appointments of Mrs. Olusola Oworu as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Mr. Taner Denim as a Non-Executive Director.

Olusola Oworu – Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Oworu is a seasoned finance expert with over 30 years’ experience across various sectors including banking, finance, consulting, commerce, energy and the public sector. She is the current Chairman of the Board Credit Committee at Sterling Bank Plc.

News continues after this Advertisement

Over the years, Mrs. Oworu has served in various capacities such as an Independent Director at First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Honourable Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Lagos State Government and Vice-President at Citibank Nigeria Limited.

Mrs. Oworu is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), former Council Member of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry and also a former Council Member of the Bank Directors Association of Nigeria.

Taner Demir- Non-Executive Director

Mr. Demir is a finance executive with extensive experience in corporate finance, turnaround strategies, business valuation, forecasting-budgeting, accounting, tax, treasury and reporting systems. He is currently the Area Chief Financial Officer at the Holcim Group, overseeing Asia, Middle East and Africa regions.

Mr. Demir holds a degree in Petroleum and Gas Engineering and also a BS in Management (with a major in finance) from the Middle East Technical University, Turkey. He is an Alumnus of INSEAD, Paris where he completed the Leadership Program and Advanced Financial Techniques Programs.

News continues after this Advertisement