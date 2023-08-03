BUA Foods names Yemisi Lowo-Adesola as Independent Non-Executive Director

BUA Foods Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of the appointment of Yemisi Lowo-Adesola as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 1st August 2023, subject however to the ratification of members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Yemisi Lowo- Adesola is an experienced Senior Executive with over 30 years experience in banking and finance across Sub-Saharan Africa, spanning diverse functional areas including Corporate & Institutional Banking, Correspondent Banking, Developmental Finance, Investment Banking and Private Equity.

Yemisi is the Managing Director of CedarLink Advisory & Management Services Limited. Prior to the foregoing, she worked in Standard Chartered Bank where she held several senior management roles over a nine-year period, culminating in the role of Managing Director & Regional Head of Financial Institutions for Africa, with responsibility for a multi-culturally diverse team across fourteen countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In the course of her career, Yemisi occupied a range of senior management roles at the International Finance Corporation (a member of the World Bank Group), First Bank of Nigeria Group, Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited (now Stanbic IBTC Plc), and Vee Networks Limited (now Airtel Nigeria Limited).

Yemisi holds a BSc (with honours) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, and an MBA from Cranfield University School of Management, United Kingdom. She is a distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. She has also undergone executive development training at the London Business School, INSEAD, Wharton Business School, and Harvard Business School.