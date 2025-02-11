Air Peace, Emirates partner to expand travel to 13 Nigerian cities

Air Peace, West Africa’s leading airline, and an international airline, Emirates, have signed an interline agreement to enhance connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Nigeria.

The partnership expands Emirates’ footprint to 13 new cities in Nigeria, with frictionless single-ticket travel and simplified baggage.

The UAE owned Emirates made this known through a statement jointly signed by the Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Of Emirates, Adnan Kazim, and Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, on Tuesday.

The statement said with the partnership, travellers booked on flights from Dubai to Lagos can access more of Nigeria’s cities with onward connections to Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, and Owerri.

Both airlines noted that the interline agreement would also benefit corporate travellers, connecting to additional cities in Nigeria, including Kano, Uyo, Port Harcourt, Warri, and Abuja.

This, according to Emirates, will further strengthen the strong bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and the UAE.

Speaking through the statement, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said, “Emirates is a steadfast partner of Nigeria’s tourism, trade and aviation sectors. This partnership with Air Peace is the next step on this journey, bolstering our connectivity and introducing more travel options for corporate leisure and travellers visiting friends and family to and from Nigeria.

“We look forward to deepening our strategic partnership with Air Peace in the future to enhance the benefits for our mutual customers.”

Also, the Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace expressed delight with the development, describing the new business decision as a step toward global connectivity for Nigerians.

Olajide said, “We are excited about this strategic interline partnership between Air Peace and Emirates, which is a significant step towards enhancing global connectivity for Nigerian travellers. It aligns with our mission to provide seamless, world-class travel experiences while expanding our route network and international reach.

“This collaboration not only expands Air Peace’s international reach but also offers Nigerians arriving from Dubai seamless access to key domestic destinations, including Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, and Owerri. By improving ease of travel, we are boosting business, tourism, and trade opportunities, further strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and the UAE.

“This partnership also reinforces Nigeria’s aviation sector by enhancing connectivity efficiency and positioning our country as a critical hub for regional and global travel. At Air Peace, we remain committed to providing greater connectivity, convenience, and world-class service for our passengers.”