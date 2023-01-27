Breaking: Osun Election Petition Tribunal Declares Oyetola as Governor

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo has declared Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election

The majority judgement, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume said the election was marred by over-voting. He thereby deducted the number of over-voting presented by Oyetola and APC.

He said having deducted the over-voting figure, Oyetola scored 314,921 while Ademola gathered 290,266.

According to the tribunal the ground of the petition before it are three. They are that Adeleke was not qualified to contest based on his academic qualifications.