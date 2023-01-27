Ademola Adeleke, Osun State governor, has described the judgement of the governorship election petitions tribunal which sacked him as “a miscarriage of justice.”

The governor vowed to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

The Election Petitions Tribunal hearing the All Progressives Congress’ Adegboyega Oyetola’s petition against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Ademola Adeleke on Friday annulled the result of the July 16 Osun governorship poll.

Justice Tetsea Kume, while delivering a majority decision, declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission did not comply substantially with the constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Reacting to the verdict of the tribunal via a statement signed by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, from his country home in Ede, Adeleke faulted the resolution of the over-voting question in favour of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, calling it “an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters”

While urging his supporters to remain calm, Adeleke vowed to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, insisting he remained the rightful winner of the July 16 election.

“I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done. Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate,” the governor said in a statement signed by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday