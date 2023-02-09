BREAKING: NUC orders VCs to close varsities for 2023 elections

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has ordered Vice Chancellors to close universities across the country to enable students to participate in the 2023 general elections.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and directors of inter-university centres, the NUC noted that the directive was based on the directive of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

“As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Director/Chief Executive of Inter-University Centres are quite aware the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday February 25, 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday March 11, 2023 for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of the our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adama Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between 22 February and 14th March, 2023.

“Consequently, Vice-Chancellors and chief executives of inter -university centres, are by this Circular requested to shut down their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22nd February 2023 to Tuesday 14th March 2023.

“Please, accept the renewed assurances of the Executive Secretary ‘s highest regurds for your understanding and unwavering cooperation”, the letter from the NUC read.

The data from the Independent National Electoral Commission reveals that over 26 million students are currently registered in it’s register.