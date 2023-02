About four vehicles have collided at Kara Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident which involved an 18-seater bus belonging to GUO Motors, a Sienna car, Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Matrix car occured in the early hours of Thursday.

According to witnesses, the trailer rammed the vehicles from behind which led to the Toyota Matrix car falling off the bridge while the Toyota Jeep got seriously damaged.

The unconscious body of a hawker was also seen lying on the road.