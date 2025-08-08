Connect with us

NSDC allocates 150,000 hectares to enhance Nigeria’s sugar production
In an effort to drive Nigeria’s sugar production and reduce reliance on imports, the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) has allocated 150,000 hectares of land to farmers and investors.

According to NSDC Executive Secretary, Kamar Bakrin, the initiative aims to position Nigeria as a regional sugar hub under the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan II (NSMP II).

The land, selected through rigorous viability mapping, is located in secure, water-rich regions with strong community support near sugar estates in Numan, Bacita, Sunti, and Lafiagi.

The NSDC plans to cultivate at least 150,000 hectares through partnerships with medium-scale farmers managing 50 to 200 hectares. “Nigeria’s $2 billion sugar market is largely import-driven,” Bakrin noted. “We’re empowering local farmers and investors to tap into this potential, alongside a $10 billion market for by-products like ethanol, biogas, and animal feed.”

To attract investment, the NSDC is offering incentives, including access to the Nigeria Sugar Industry Development Fund, five-year tax holidays, 30% tax credits on infrastructure, duty-free equipment imports, facilitated land acquisition, input and mechanization support, technical assistance from the Nigerian Sugar Institute, and guaranteed off-take agreements with major processors. These measures align with the federal government’s push for food and energy security.

With Africa facing a projected 13-million-tonne sugar deficit by 2030, the NSDC sees a critical opportunity for Nigeria to meet regional demand. Bakrin called on farmers and agribusiness investors to join the initiative, emphasizing its potential to create jobs, foster rural development, and boost GDP through agriculture-led industrialization. “This is about unlocking wealth and powering industries,” he said.

