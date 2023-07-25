It was a sad scene within the premises of Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, as operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) harassed and beat up officials of Nigeria Correctional Centre (NCC) over the custody of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

DSS operatives were seen dragging and harassing prison officials who had come to take Emefiele.

Earlier on Tuesday, the High Court granted Emefiele N20 million bail and one surety in like sum.

Emefiele is facing charges bordering on “illegal possession of firearms”.

Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge, ruled that the embattled CBN governor be remanded at the correctional centre, pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

But the DSS operatives insisted on taking Emefiele into their custody.

Heated arguments and an all-out brawl between personnel of both services ensued on the premises of the court.

