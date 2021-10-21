BREAKING: Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial till November 10

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has adjourned the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) till November 10.

The IPOB leader was presented in court Thursday by the Department of State Services (DSS), for the continuation of his trial, amid tight security.

Mr Kanu has been facing charges of terrorism and an attempt to overthrow the Nigerian government before Justice Binta Nyako.

At the court session on Thursday, Kanu pleaded not guilty to an amended seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism preferred against him by the federal government.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, his lead counsel, asked the court to transfer him from the custody of the DSS to Kuje prison.

But Nyako, the judge, refused the application. She remanded him in DSS custody.

