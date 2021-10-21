The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday confirmed that the rail tracks for the Kaduna-Abuja train services were in the evening of Wednesday blown up by explosives planted on the tracks by yet to be identified persons.

The commission, however, efforts are ongoing to restore the train services along that route.

Bandits had on Wednesday, attacked a Kaduna bound train with explosives, damaging parts it, even as a section of the rail track was cut off.

Speaking to Tribune, the Managing Director of the NRC, Engineer Fidet Okhiria explained that the explosives damaged the rail tracks somewhere between Dutse and Rijana.

He, however, attributed the attack to vandals.

“Yes, there was an explosive on our rail track somewhere around Rijana and Dutse last night, and this damaged the tracks,” the NRC boss told Tribune.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure that the train services along the Kaduna-Abuja route are fully restored.”

When asked if there were gunshots aimed at the train driver and the tank of the train, the NRC MD stated that “There was nothing like that. Only an explosive that went up on the track.

“Are you aware that we even ran a train service this morning? There was nothing like shooting or the train by bandits. Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure full train services are restored along that route.’

