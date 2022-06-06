BREAKING Adamu announces Lawan as APC consensus candidate

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has reportedly unveiled Ahmad Lawan as the party’s consensus presidential candidate.

Adamu announced the choice of Lawan at a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party in Abuja on Monday.

The announcement, is however, being opposed by some members of the NWC, sources said.

Adamu’s adoption of Lawan as consensus candidate is against the position of 11 APC nothern governors who endorsed that power must shift to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Adamu told the NWC that he arrived at the choice of Lawan after consultation with President Buhari.

Following the announcement, some APC northern governors rushed to Aso Villa and currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting is coming a day before the commencement of the party’s convention to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Although President Buhari has maintained his position on the consensus arrangement, there has not been any agreement among the 23 presidential aspirants.

The meeting with the APC governors from the North is the fourth parley in his effort to ensure that the party presents a consensus candidate so as to reduce acrimony that may arise at the end of the convention.

The governors in attendance are Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, chairman of Northern governors Forum and governor of Plateau State, Simeon Lalong, Abubakar Baduru (Jigawa) and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Others are Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Bello Matawale (Zamfara), Mallam Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Yahaya Inuwa (Gombe), Abubakar Bello (Niger), and the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.