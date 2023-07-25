APC leadership crisis: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Adamu, Omisore

Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria, on Tuesday met behind closed doors with Abdullahi Adamu, the immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Iyiola Omisore, the immediate past secretary of the party.

Adamu and Omisore were forced to resign their positions last week, ahead of scheduled National Caucus and National Executive Council (NEC) meetings, slated to hold Monday, July 18 and Tuesday 19 respectively.

The meeting was postponed after the duo were said to have tendered their resignation letter.

The visit of the duo to Tinubu is believed to be part of efforts to sort out issues surrounding the party’s leadership.