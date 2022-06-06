President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the north are currently meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting comes as the party’s presidential primary nears kick off, and may not be unconnected with the push by the president to chose a consensus candidate.

This would be the fourth in a series of meetings between the President and party stakeholders ahead of tomorrow’s Presidential Primary elections to be held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Those in attendance include Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, Simon Along of Plateau, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Yahaya Inuwa of Gombe, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, amongst others.