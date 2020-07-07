President Jair Bolsonaro disclosed Tuesday that he has the new coronavirus, a development that turbocharged the debate over his cavalier handling of a pandemic that has killed more than 65,000 Brazilians, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Mr. Bolsonaro, 65, took a test Monday night after experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, including a fever.

Even as several of Mr. Bolsonaro’s aides have tested positive for the virus in recent months, the president has often eschewed precautions such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Most recently, he attended a luncheon hosted on Saturday by the American ambassador in Brazil to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

As Brazilians awaited the results of the president’s latest coronavirus test, messages posted on social media illustrated how polarized the country had become. Two trending hashtags on Twitter Tuesday morning were #ForçaBolsonaro and #ForçaCorona.