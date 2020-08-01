Adebayo Obajemu(With agency report)

Finally, the Florida Police Department has announced the arrest of Graham Clark, the 17-year-old alleged mastermind of the July 15 Twitter hack.

.The large-scale Twitter hack had compromised 130 accounts, including those of high profile individuals such as Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk.

Bloomberg reported that the teenager is expected to face up to 30 felony charges for hacking those accounts, posting messages on their behalf, and luring additional victims into sending him Bitcoin donations worth more than $100,000.

Hillsborough District Attorney, Andrew Warren, explained that the charges include communications and organized fraud, fraudulent use of personal information and access to a computer without authority.

Attorney Warren further explained that “Clark will be charged as an adult under Florida law, rather than federal, because Florida law allows us greater flexibility to charge a minor as an adult in a financial fraud case. He gained access to Twitter accounts and to the internal controls of Twitter through compromising a Twitter employee.

“We appreciate the swift actions of law enforcement in this investigation and will continue to cooperate as the case progresses. For our part, we are focused on being transparent and providing updates regularly.”