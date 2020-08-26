Booksellers and other participants at the forthcoming Nigerian Bookfair have been assured of a most beneficial experience at the event which is scheduled to be held from September 1-7, 2020..

The affirmation to this effect was made by the President of the Booksellers Association of Nigeria, BAN and Managing Director of CSS Bookshops Limited, Mr. Michael Oluwadare Oluwatuyi in a chat with this writer.

He assured that everything has been done to ensure a most beneficial and rewarding experience for all participants at the forthcoming Nigerian Virtual Bookfair.

The bookfair, which is an initiative of the Nigerian Bookfair Trust, NBFT, which BAN is a critical promoting stakeholder, is being held virtually this year in lieu of the annual physical edition of the Nigerian International Bookfair series.

The physical bookfair event had been scheduled to hold in May but had to be put off on account of the national and global economy disruptions occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to our correspondent on arrangements made so far to ensure a successful event, Oluwatuyi revealed that a lot of groundwork had gone into the making of the event. He therefore urged booksellers, book sector players and indeed all lovers and friends of the Nigerian book from within and outside the country to ensure that they register and participate fully in the sessions @ www.nigeriabookfair.com

He disclosed that on its own, the Booksellers Association of Nigeria, BAN has announced that it would be hosting two conferences and a presentation event at the Virtual Bookfair event.

While the expanded theme of the bookfair is: ‘Information Technology as a Panacea for Book Industry Sustainability amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, in particular, the BAN events would add particular bookselling flavour to the overall package.

The first is a conference on the subject, ‘An effective booksellers association: the needed stimulus in the book supply chain,’ that has as lead speaker, Mr. Kevin van Hasselt, a veteran book sector player, who is a Book Publishers & Education Equipment Representative for the Africa & Caribbean, and is based in Norfolk, United Kingdom. The session will be moderated by Mr. Adegbola Adesina, Deputy Managing Director, CSS Bookshops Limited, Lagos.

A second conference would address the issue of ‘Spending less, getting more, managing the online book marketing budget, with three seasoned book sector and IT professionals as speakers.

Specifically, the speakers on this second conference panel are Tobi Eyinade, Co-founder, Rovingheights; Gideon Ilori, Lead Consultant, Techside and Dr Eghosa Imasuen, Co-founder, Narrative Landscape Press. It will be moderated by Mr. Richard Mammah, Managing Director & CEO, Sunbird African Media Limited; Publishers of The Difference Newspapers and Contributing Editor, Business Hallmark.

The third presentation is a promotional preview of the association’s 2020 Directory which would be conducted around the topic: ‘Introducing the Nigerian Booksellers Directory: Locating the booksellers in your neighbourhood.’

The presentation at this segment would be made by Mr. Adegbola Adesina and Mr. Richard Mammah.