The Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria says it is organising a reading promotions event scheduled for February 18 to mark its first anniversary.

The group which made the announcement in a statement by its Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Okoro, said the event which is to be hosted online on Zoom platform and will feature discussions around the theme: ‘Running Book Clubs and Promoting Reading in a time of Pandemic.’

Speakers at the event include Baze University, Abuja lecturer and former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Dr. Sam Amadi; Booksellers Association of Nigeria President and Executive member of the Pan African Booksellers Association, Mr. Dare Oluwatuyi; and the notable spoken word poet and very passionate performer and bibliophile, Mr. Dike Chukwumerije.

The Network encompasses book clubs and reading promoters spread across Nigeria. They include the Uyo Book Club, Aba Book Club, Lekki Book Club, Ibadan Book Club, Warri Book Club, Bayelsa Book Club, Ignite Africa Leadership Foundation and the Arepo Book Club.