The Booksellers Association of Nigeria (BAN), the umbrella body of booksellers in Nigeria, has announced programme of events for its 2021 BAN/NIBF Conference billed for Thursday, July 29.

According to the programme made available to our correspondent, the events which will feature a conference, book presentation, as well as annual general meeting and election, will hold at the Nigeria International Book Fair, Harbour Point Event Centre, 4 Wilmot Point Road, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, By NTA, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The programme starts at 10:00am with a conference which has the theme, “Women in Bookselling in Nigeria: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” aimed at discussing the role of women in the book business.

The Conference will be chaired by Hon. Mrs Folashade Shinkaiye, while Pastor (Mrs) Oluyinka Morgan, Mrs. Olo Okaisabor, Mrs. Edith Obieke will be the discussants.

This will be followed by the presentation of a book, “Nigerian Booksellers Directory, 2021,” compiled by BAN president, Dare Oluwatuyi and publisher, Richard Mammah, at 1:00pm.

To chair the presentation is Mr. Lanre Damion Adesuyi, chief presenter will be Mr. Lukman Dauda, special guest of honour, Mr. John Asein, while Dr. Olayinka Oyegbile will review the book.

The book presentation will be followed by annual general meeting and election, starting from 3:00pm, the programme released by Oluwatuyi, BAN president and Henry Itauma, Gen. Secretary said.