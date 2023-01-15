$100,000 on offer as Big Brother Titans begins

Big Brother Titans, another season of Big Brother begun on Sunday, featuring contestants from Nigeria and South Africa, with the winner expected to go home with $100,000 grand prize.

Unlike other editions of the reality television show, Big Brother Titans is open to only Nigerian and South African contestants.

The show is scheduled to last for 10 weeks with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu reprising his role as host alongside his counterpart -South Africa’s Big Brother Mzansi’s host, Lawrence Maleka. Moreso, the contestants would battle for $100,000.

Moreso, the show is coming less than a year after the conclusion of the Big Brother Naija season 7 edition which saw Phyna emerge as the winner. It was gathered that the show is being held in South Africa.

The names and countries of the 20 housemates for the maiden edition of the reality TV show are; Khosi (South Africa), Yemi (Nigeria), Siya aka Juicy Jay (South Africa), Olivia (Nigeria), Nelisa (South Africa), Blaqboi (Nigeria), Mmeli (South Africa), Nana (Nigeria), Ipeleng (South Africa), Marvin (Nigeria).

Others are; Thabang (South Africa), Jaypee ( Nigeria), Yaya (South Africa), Ebubu (Nigeria), Lukay (South Africa), Jenni O (Nigeria), Tsatsii (South Africa), Kanaga Jnr (Nigeria), Justin (South Africa, Yvonne (Nigeria).