BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu celebrates wife on birthday

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, media personality and host of reality TV show, BBNaija, is celebrated his wife, Cynthia, on her birthday on Monday.

He shared pictures of himself and his wife dressed in white via his Instagram page and wrote, “The past year was a bit of a rollercoaster for you. But the one thing I learnt is that you’re waaay tougher than even you imagined. Such a dope chick!!!

“Now, I’m loving the positive vibe you’re going into this new year with. Besides the fact that the glow is about to be even more blinding, I can’t imagine all the blessings that lie ahead, if life with you has been this amazing already.

“Happy birthday Onye nke mụ. Thanks for showing me what true kindness, loyalty and selfless love actually looks like. You are a shining star!!! And I love all of you ❤️.”