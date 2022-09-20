Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, a popular socialite, on Tuesday, offered to pay N200,000 to fans if they vote for Big Brother Naija housemate, Bryann.

The celebrity barman announced this on his Instagram page.

He promised to give N200,000 to those who show him evidence of their voting process saying, “Tag me on your story with a video proof of your voting process I will repost & also credit you 200,000 Naira.”

Big Brother Naija housemates; Adekunle, Groovy, Bryann, Bella, Sheggz, and Hermes are up for possible eviction on Sunday.