Brittany Nicole Carpentero, popularly known as Diamond The Body, Jamaican-born US-based rapper, says she has slept with over 2,000 people since losing her virginity at 12.

Diamond spoke in an interview where she spoke about her s3xual life.

She said she lost her virginity at age of 12 and has since gotten intimate with 2,000 people, including women.

The rapper said her s3xual escapades are a thing no one can judge her about.

“I’m telling you my own truth. I lost my virginity at 12 years old. I remember the whole thing like it was yesterday. But between 12 to now for my body count, I’d say like 2,000,” she said.

“I’ve done a lot of women too. I’ve been doing men and I’ve been doing women. 2000 sexual partners, absolutely. It is what it is. Only God can judge me. I don’t care.”

At the age of fifteen, Diamond joined the group Crime Mob.

Crime Mob first garnered national attention in 2004 with their single ‘Knuck If You Buck’.

They released their debut album ‘Crime Mob’ later that summer, followed by a second ‘Hated on Mostly’ in 2007.

In 2007, Diamond left Crime Mob to pursue a solo career and signed a management deal with the label Polo Grounds.

Diamond made headlines in August 2022 after she released a photo of herself in bed with a man purported to be Burna Boy