'Rita Dominic didn't given birth to twins'

A business partner and friend of Rita Dominic, a popular Nigerian actress, Mildred Okwo, has debunked news making the rounds that her friend has given birth to twin girls.

Okwo a Nigerian film director asked Nigerians and fans of the actress to ignore the rumour.

According to Okwo, the picture of Mrs. Dominic with twin girls was taken from a movie set.

In a chat with newsmen, Okwo said: “You see somebody on set today, and the next day they have twins; I do not understand. If Rita has had a child, would I not send a press release to you guys? Common, it does not make sense. Can you imagine? She took a picture while on a movie set. She posted a picture; she is on a movie set; maybe I should call her to find out if she has given birth.

“It is bloggers that are peddling fake news. Kindly ignore them. If she has a child, there is no way that I would not make the announcement and I will definitely not talk to bloggers