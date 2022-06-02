Bauchi gov re-appoints PDP guber candidate who withdrew for him as SSG

Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State governor, has approved the reappointment of Ibrahim Kashim as the secretary to the state government (SSG).

Kashim had recently resigned as the SSG to contest the Bauchi governorship ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in line with section 84 (12) of the electoral act and emerged candidate.

He won the ticket unchallenged, securing 655 votes in what is believed to have been an arrangement between him and the governor who was in the race for the party’s presidential ticket.

Following the governor’s defeat in the PDP presidential primary, Ibrahim withdrew from the race days later and handed the governorship ticket to him.

Mukhtar Gidado, media aide to the Bauchi governor, in a statement on Thursday, said the reappointment of Kashim as SSG is sequel to his “track record of sincerity, loyalty and wealth of experience”.

“His Excellency, Sen. Bala A. Mohammed CON, Fnipr (Kauran Bauchi), the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has approved the reappointment of Barr. Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim as the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government,” the statement reads.

“His re-appointment is informed by his track record of sincerity, loyalty, commitment and wealth of experience in the discharge of assigned responsibilities.

“Barr. Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim was the immediate past Secretary to the Bauchi State Government. The appointment takes immediate effect.”