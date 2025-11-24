Connect with us

Nation

Bauchi orders immediate closure of all schools amid rising security threats
Advertisement

Nation

Nigerian Army announces shortlisted candidates for SSC course 49/2026

Nation

North on alert as Boko Haram abducts 12 women in Borno, five policemen killed in Bauchi ambush

Nation

Lagos Archbishop warns FG against leniency toward bandits, says Nigeria edging toward chaos

Nation

JUST IN: Kontagora Catholic Diocese raises alarm as missing students rise to 303 after Niger school attack

Nation

Niger Catholic school attack: CAN says 215 students, 12 staff abducted

Nation

Nnamdi Kanu transferred to Sokoto prison after life sentence - Lawyer 

Nation

U.S. honours Nigerian-American Commodore Kelechi Ndukwe for new milestone in Navy leadership

Nation

Catholic Diocese decries midnight raid on Niger school, demands rescue of abducted  students, teachers 

Nation

IPOB Rejects Life Sentence for Nnamdi Kanu, Insists Agitation Is Not a Crime

Nation

Bauchi orders immediate closure of all schools amid rising security threats

Published

5 hours ago

on

Bauchi orders immediate closure of all schools amid rising security threats

The Bauchi State Government has ordered the immediate shutdown of all schools across the state, citing escalating security concerns that threaten the safety of students, teachers, and school communities. The closure affects all primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, including federal and private schools.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Jalaludeen Usman, Information and Public Relations Officer of the state Ministry of Education. He explained that the decision followed extensive consultations with security agencies and other stakeholders.

“This decision, though difficult, was taken after careful deliberation in response to overwhelming security concerns. The protection of our children remains our highest moral responsibility,” Usman said. “Every student in Bauchi State deserves to learn in a safe, stable, and fear-free environment.”

He urged parents, guardians, school proprietors, and other stakeholders to remain calm and cooperate with authorities. “The government is working closely with security agencies to address the concerns swiftly and comprehensively, ensuring normal academic activities resume as soon as it is safe,” he added.

The ministry also appealed to residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activities, emphasizing that public cooperation is vital to safeguarding communities. “If you see something, say something,” Usman said, stressing that timely information can prevent potential attacks.

The closure comes in the wake of recent abductions of secondary-school students in Kebbi and Niger states, incidents that have heightened anxiety across northern Nigeria. The move also follows a Federal Government directive last Friday, which temporarily shut down 41 unity schools due to rising kidnapping threats nationwide.

Authorities have reassured the public that measures are being taken to ensure the safety of students and staff, while continuous updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (180) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (404) Alex Otti (616) Aliko Dangote (116) Atiku Abubakar (343) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1007) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (188) dollar (137) Donald Trump (109) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (185) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (315) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement