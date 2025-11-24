Bauchi orders immediate closure of all schools amid rising security threats

The Bauchi State Government has ordered the immediate shutdown of all schools across the state, citing escalating security concerns that threaten the safety of students, teachers, and school communities. The closure affects all primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, including federal and private schools.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Jalaludeen Usman, Information and Public Relations Officer of the state Ministry of Education. He explained that the decision followed extensive consultations with security agencies and other stakeholders.

“This decision, though difficult, was taken after careful deliberation in response to overwhelming security concerns. The protection of our children remains our highest moral responsibility,” Usman said. “Every student in Bauchi State deserves to learn in a safe, stable, and fear-free environment.”

He urged parents, guardians, school proprietors, and other stakeholders to remain calm and cooperate with authorities. “The government is working closely with security agencies to address the concerns swiftly and comprehensively, ensuring normal academic activities resume as soon as it is safe,” he added.

The ministry also appealed to residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activities, emphasizing that public cooperation is vital to safeguarding communities. “If you see something, say something,” Usman said, stressing that timely information can prevent potential attacks.

The closure comes in the wake of recent abductions of secondary-school students in Kebbi and Niger states, incidents that have heightened anxiety across northern Nigeria. The move also follows a Federal Government directive last Friday, which temporarily shut down 41 unity schools due to rising kidnapping threats nationwide.

Authorities have reassured the public that measures are being taken to ensure the safety of students and staff, while continuous updates will be provided as the situation develops.