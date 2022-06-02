Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State governor and a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is his turn to be president of Nigeria.

Tinubu emphasized that it’s the turn of the Yoruba to be president, and that among the Yoruba, it is particularly his turn to rule Nigeria in 2023.

The former governor who spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Thursday, emphasized that without his support, President Muhammadu Buhari would not have become president of Nigeria in 2015.

Speaking with APC delegates in the Ogun State capital, Tinubu said, “If not for me that led the war front, Buhari won’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Kaduna, I told him you would run. This is not a matter of tears. I will stand with you and you will win but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yorubas.

“Since he has emerged I have not been appointed Minister. I didn’t get nor request a contract. This time, it’s Yoruba’s turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my turn.”