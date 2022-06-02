Former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari would not have become president of Nigeria in 2015 without his support.

Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, noted that President Buhari, prior to 2015 had contested for president several times and lost.

Tinubu who led the Acton Congress of Nigeria (ACN) into an alliance with the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) to birth the APC in 2013, noted that it’s the turn of the Yoruba to be president, and that among the Yoruba, it is particularly his turn.

The former governor who spoke to APC delegates in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Thursday, said, “If not for me that led the war front, Buhari won’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Kaduna, I told him you would run. This is not a matter of tears. I will stand with you and you will win but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yorubas.

“Since he has emerged I have not been appointed Minister. I didn’t get nor request a contract. This time, it’s Yoruba’s turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my turn.

“I don’t want them to just mention me in history books for nothing,” Mr Tinubu said.