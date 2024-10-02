The government of Abia State has declared that basic education in public schools remains free of charge and compulsory.

This is as it warned that anyone caught extorting money from parents before enrolling any pupil will face the full wrath of the law.

Lady Lydia Onuoha, the Executive Chairman of Abia State Universal Basic Education Board, disclosed this during the enrollment of 29 out-of-school children at Community Primary School, Umuala-Nsulu in Isialangwa North LGA.

The event which featured the flag-off of the Education Trust Fund to support the pupils, was organised by a non-governmental organisation, ‘Caritas Nigeria,’ in collaboration with the state Ministries of Education, Women Affairs, ASUBEB, and Justice Development and Peace Commission.

Onuoha, represented by an ASUBEB director, Mrs Nnenna Okenwa, said plans are underway by the Governor Alex Otti’s administration to ensure that all public schools are upgraded to compete favourably with the best private schools in the state.

She said, “Governor Otti is insisting that basic education must be free and compulsory, so if anybody is asking any child to bring money to be able to remain in school, the government will frown at it.

“The state government is doing a lot of reconstruction in our schools, and very soon when you see the public schools in Abia State, you will not recognize them again. The security of schools through fencing and other facilities that are needed for effective teaching and learning will be made available in our schools.”

Also speaking, the Technical Officer under the Orphan and Vulnerable Children unit of Caritas Nigeria, Mrs Naomi Thompson, said the NGO, which has been in operation for 14 years is partnering with schools and stakeholders from the ministries and communities through a Memorandum of Understanding to enrol out of school children back in schools.

“Our vision as an implementing organization in Abia State is to create a world where everyone enjoys the fullness of life. So, Hopespring Development Initiative has come to partner Caritas Nigeria to pay the first school leaving certificate examination fee for primary six pupils in Umuola Community Primary School. This is to appreciate your great work and commitment as a school and as a community,” she said.

Advertisement

Mr. Godspower Ahuama, the School Management Committee Chairman, on his part, called on the government and other well-to-do individuals to look inward toward offering solutions to the challenges of less privileged children and address the dilapidated state of infrastructure and lack of teachers in the public schools.

The traditional ruler of the community, Eze Patrick Anaba, headmistress of the school, Mrs Nwakpa Nwolorondu, and parents of the pupils, who were filled with joy from the gesture, pledged to support pupils from the local government area with other learning materials.