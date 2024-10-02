At least 150 passengers are reported missing following a boat accident in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The boat, said to be carrying over 300 passengers, most of whom are women and children, capsized during a Maulid celebration journey on Tuesday.

The passengers were said to be traveling from Mundi Community to Gbajibo Community for the Maulid festival when tragedy struck.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Absullahi Baba-Arah, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday said rescue efforts were underway to locate more survivors.

“NSEMA received a report of a boat accident that occurred on the night of October 1, 2024, around 8:30 pm along River Niger, upstream of Jebba Dam, at Gbajibo Community in Mokwa LGA,” he said.

“The boat, which was transporting about 300 passengers, mainly women and children from Mundi Community, was en route to Gbajibo for the Maulid celebration.

“NSEMA is coordinating search and rescue operations in partnership with the State Ministry of Transport, Mokwa Local Government Emergency Committee, local divers, and other community volunteers.

“Thanks to the swift response of the local volunteers, over 150 persons have been rescued alive so far.”

He assured all that the search and rescue operation was ongoing, with further updates to be provided to the public as more survivors are located