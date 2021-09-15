By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Caretaker Chairman of Obokun East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Osun State, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele, has joined other well wishers in rejoicing with former Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore on the occasion of his birthday anniversary, describing him as a political Juggernaut.

Bamidele, in a congratulatory message issued in Osogbo on Wednesday, eulogised the doggedness of the former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the area of community development, through which according to him, Omisore has transformed Ife/Ijesa Senatorial District where he served as a two-term senator.

He described Senator Omisore as a grassroot politician and a lover of his people whose priority remains how to make people happy .

As a lover of democracy, Bamidele attested to the steadfastness of Senator Iyiola Omisore and his investment in promoting democracy and good governance through sharing of wisdom and experience with his political associates.

He congratulated the celebrant, praying to God to grant him long life and prosperity, in good and sound health.

“On behalf of the good people of Obokun East LCDA, I joined your family, friends, political associates and well wishers to congratulate you on the special day of yours. I fervently prayed to God to shower His blessings on you as you journey to another milestone. CONGRATULATIONS AND HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR.”