By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The nomination of the immediate past governor of Osun state, Alh. Adegboyega Oyetola as a minister designate by President Bola Tinubu has been described as the well deserved.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued by the erstwhile caretaker chairman of Obokun East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele on behalf of All Progressives Congress, APC ward 08, Otan Ile and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday.

According to him, the choice of Oyetola by President Bola Tinubu as minister will benefit the nation, economic wise, as he will use his versed experience to grow the economy of the nation.

He attested to the intellectual prowess of former governor of Osun state in financial re-engineering, adding that, the nation as a whole will benefit from his resourcefulness and prudent management.

Describing Oyetola as an asset to the nation, Bello said, there is no doubt that President Tinubu needs people of high intellectual to form his cabinet so as to be able to achieve his renewed hope agenda for the betterment of the country.

Bello recalled how Oyetola had used his wealth of experience to stabilize Osun economy by prudently managing the resources of the state while he was serving as the Governor of the state even while the state is wallowing in huge debt.

“I want to on behalf of the good people of Otan Ile ward 08 of All Progressives Congress, APC in Obokun East LCDA under the party chairmanship of chief Akinleye Isaac, and all our leaders, members congratulate our indefatigable leader, former governor, Alh. Isiak Adegboyega Oyetola on the well deserved appointment as minister designate of the federal republic of Nigeria, it’s our joy that the nation will rise again under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and our will be renewed with eminent cabinet members like you,” he added.

“It’s our prayer that Almighty Allah will see you through in any portfolio assigned to you, we trust your ability to perform excellently and we quite believe in deligency that, you will use your versed experience to work with president Bola Tinubu to bring our hope back, for this your appointment, we say BIG Congratulations to you sir.”