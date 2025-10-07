Former Deputy Governor of Osun State and one-time National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Iyiola Omisore, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election, saying his decision was driven by the need to provide “serious and purposeful leadership” for the state.

Speaking to journalists at the APC secretariat in Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, on Tuesday, Omisore stressed that governance should not be treated as “a dancing matter,” but as a serious business that requires focus, experience, and commitment.

“This declaration is to show the preparedness of core APC members in Osun, and to demonstrate how ready we are to ensure that I emerge as the party’s candidate by God’s grace in December,” Omisore said. “Most importantly, government is not for entertainment. Governance is a serious responsibility that must be handled by serious-minded people. That is why I am offering myself to serve.”

He expressed confidence in his chances during the APC primaries, boasting of strong grassroots support across the state.

“I am optimistic that if we go to the primaries today, I will win more than 90 percent. By God’s grace, I shall emerge and deliver an APC government to Osun people by August 2026,” he stated.

Omisore urged the electorate to rally behind the APC in order to end the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke and restore what he described as purposeful governance.

Also speaking, Omisore’s campaign director, Hon. Ajibola Famurewa, described him as the most experienced among all the aspirants, citing his service as deputy governor and his deep knowledge of the state’s politics.

“The people here today are APC members from all wards across Osun. They are the ones who asked Omisore to come out and contest. With their support, he will clinch the ticket,” Famurewa said.

“Governance is not a pastime. It requires experience and discipline. Dr. Omisore stands out as the most qualified to lead our party to victory next year.”