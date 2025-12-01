Babcock University Marks Decade of Transformation Under Prof. Tayo

Babcock University has celebrated a decade of remarkable growth and transformation under the leadership of Professor Ademola S. Tayo, who delivered his valedictory address as President and Vice-Chancellor on Monday. Professor Tayo, who served from 2015 to 2025, highlighted the university’s strides in academics, infrastructure, spiritual formation, and digital innovation.

Addressing staff, students, alumni, and stakeholders, Prof. Tayo described the past ten years as a journey “of grace, faith, and collective achievement.” He said the administration focused on strengthening Babcock’s identity, expanding academic offerings, modernizing systems, and deepening the institution’s spiritual mission, guided by the philosophy: “Educate the head, enlighten the heart, empower the hands, and ennoble the spirit.”

Digital Transformation and Campus Modernization

Prof. Tayo highlighted major technological and digital advancements, including a 19-fold increase in internet bandwidth, campus-wide fiber-optic connectivity, the establishment of cloud-based data storage, and the installation of over 2,200 CCTV cameras with facial recognition and car-plate detection. He also noted the creation of Babcock University Television (BUTV) and a suite of in-house software solutions enhancing administrative efficiency and academic operations.

Academic Growth and Research Excellence

Under his tenure, Babcock expanded to 11 academic schools offering interdisciplinary undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university achieved full accreditation across 47 national and international cycles and significantly improved research output, with publications rising from 392 in 2015 to 4,717 in 2025, while citations increased to 24,460. International collaborations were strengthened with 41 partnerships, including institutions in the US, UK, South Africa, and across Africa. Student enrollment reached approximately 12,850 undergraduates and 2,130 postgraduate students.

Spiritual Mission and African Outreach

Prof. Tayo emphasized that academic excellence was matched by spiritual development. During his administration, the university established 25 worship centres, launched the Great Controversy Project, and expanded scholarships and tuition rebates for Adventist students across Africa. Partnerships with institutions in Uganda, Ghana, Rwanda, Liberia, and Cameroon reinforced Babcock’s regional spiritual and educational influence.

Infrastructure and Student Experience

Advertisement

The university executed over 50 major capital projects worth roughly ₦13.9 billion. Notable developments include new academic complexes, state-of-the-art medical facilities at Babcock University Teaching Hospital, modern hostels, recreational facilities, and improved staff housing. Prof. Tayo also credited disciplined financial stewardship for eliminating a ₦17.5 billion debt inherited in 2015, leaving the university debt-free.

Challenges and Recommendations

Acknowledging ongoing challenges such as rising operational costs, faculty retention, and student housing demand, Prof. Tayo urged his successor to focus on revenue diversification, endowment growth, infrastructure renewal, digital integration, faculty development, and alumni engagement to sustain the university’s progress.

Charge to the Incoming Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Tayo advised the incoming Vice-Chancellor to prioritize God, listen actively, protect the university’s spiritual heritage, innovate boldly, and lead with compassion. He also called on stakeholders, staff, and students to continue supporting the institution’s mission and vision.

Closing his address with gratitude, Prof. Tayo thanked God, the Board of Trustees, university staff, students, alumni, donors, and his family for their support. He concluded with a benediction: “If God has carried Babcock University this far, the future shall be even more glorious.”

Read full address below:

Advertisement

CONSOLIDATING A DECADE OF TRANSFORMATION (2015–2025)

VALEDICTORY ADDRESS

BY

PROFESSOR ADEMOLA S. TAYO

PRESIDENT AND VICE-CHANCELLOR, BABCOCK UNIVERSITY (2015–2025)

Protocol

Opening Reflections: A Journey of Grace

Opening Reflections: A Journey of Grace

Advertisement

It is with profound humility and deep gratitude to God that I stand before you today to offer my final address as President and Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University. For ten years, God has honored us with the opportunity to labor together in His vineyard—building, innovating, nurturing, believing, and advancing His mission.

This is not merely a concluding statement; it is a testimony of God’s faithfulness and a celebration of collective achievement. What we commemorate today is the legacy of a community that has prayed together, sacrificed together, and worked together to lift Babcock University to new heights of integrity, excellence, and service.

Today is not merely a moment of closure; it is a celebration of God’s faithfulness and an affirmation of what can happen when a community is united by mission, energized by vision, and driven by a shared hope in Christ.

For ten years, we have walked this road together. And today, we return the glory to God alone. Permit me to share what the Lord has done for this University over the last ten years.

1. Introduction: The Mandate and the Model

When this administration began its assignment in 2015, we embraced a sacred mandate—to strengthen Babcock University’s identity, expand its academic horizons, modernize its systems, deepen its mission impact, and position the institution as a center of excellence rooted firmly in Adventist values.

Advertisement

Our focus was not only to improve systems, structures, and facilities, but to deepen the spiritual, academic, and character formation of every student who passes through our gates. Our guiding philosophy has remained clear:

“Educate the head, enlighten the heart, empower the hands, and ennoble the spirit.”

This is the Babcock model, a model we have strengthened and expanded over the last decade.

2. Governance, Digital Transformation, and ICT Revolution

One of the most defining achievements of the last decade has been the digital transformation of our university’s systems and physical environment.

Advertisement

2.1 Network Expansion and Smart Infrastructure

Under this administration:

The university’s internet bandwidth increased nineteenfold compared to 2016.

Inter-building radio links were replaced campus-wide with fiber-optic connectivity.

We created high-capacity data storage systems powering cloud services and institutional resilience.

Installed over 70 digital smart boards, replacing outdated projector-based teaching.

Implemented a campus-wide IP-based intercom system running on Asterisk.

We also secured the National Data Protection Commission (NDPC) Certification—becoming the first public or private university in Nigeria certified as a Data Controller and Processor.

Advertisement

These investments have strengthened our digital backbone and prepared Babcock for a technology-driven future.

2.2 CCTV and Campus-wide Digital Security

Our surveillance and safety transformation has been remarkable:

CCTV coverage expanded from 36 to 53 buildings—a 167.9% increase.

Cameras increased from 569 to 2,224, a 390.8% growth.

Migrated from analogue to IP CCTV cameras with high-grade audio-visual capabilities.

Installed car-plate-number detection and facial recognition cameras at all university gates.

Achieved seamless real-time remote monitoring across all campuses.

Advertisement

Operationalized the Iperu Campus Control Room and the BUTH/Wellness Centre surveillance hubs.

Expanded staff strength from 8 employees to 30 across Main Campus, BUTH, and Wellness Centres.

These strategic upgrades ensure a safer, smarter, and more responsive campus environment.

2.3 Automation and Software Innovation

Our Software Development Unit delivered numerous digital solutions, many built internally:

Human Resource Management System

Electricity Bill Payment System

BUTH Electronic Medical Records (BEMR)

Advertisement

Publication and Journal Repositories

Smart ID System

Online CBT Examination Platform

e-Counseling System (BUCare)

e-Library System for Computing

Electronic Document and Memo Systems

Admission Portal (application to enrolment)

Vehicle Management System

Transcript Requisition System

Advertisement

Staff Loan Management System

Ongoing systems include Facility Management, Research Portal, Parent Web Forum, and Strategic Planning Monitoring Platforms.

These tools have significantly enhanced operational efficiency and digital culture across the university.

2.4 BUTV and Media Expansion

Advertisement

We also completed the foundational infrastructure for Babcock University Television (BUTV):

Full fiber networking

State-of-the-art data center

Modern production studio

IPTV app for Android, iOS, and set-top boxes

Video-on-demand, media servers, and branding assets

This positions Babcock as a growing influence in digital education and Adventist communication.

3. Academic Strengthening, Research, and Innovation

Advertisement

If there is one area where God helped us exceed expectations, it is the strengthening of our academic ecosystem.

3.1 Programme Expansion and Accreditation Excellence

During this decade:

We conducted 47 national and international accreditation cycles—all with excellent outcomes.

Maintained full accreditation from AAA, IBE, NUC, and all relevant professional bodies.

Expanded to 11 academic schools with undergraduate, postgraduate, and JUPEB programmes.

Introduced more than 12 new interdisciplinary undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Secured approval for 6 new B.Sc. and B.Eng. programmes including Architecture, Estate Management, and Engineering fields.

Advertisement

Established new schools such as Environmental Studies and Engineering.

We also undertook a comprehensive review of 35 programmes, ensuring relevance, industry alignment, and global competitiveness.

3.2 Research Growth and Global Visibility

By God’s grace:

Publications increased from 392 (2015) to 4,717 (2025).

Advertisement

Total academic publications (by Dec 2024) surpassed 5,898.

Citations rose from 280 (2015) to 24,460 (2025).

Faculty inaugural lectures grew from 1 before 2015 to 53, over a 5000% increase.

RIIC (Research and Innovation Centre) was strengthened to drive collaboration, grant attraction, and industry linkages.

3.3 Research Funding and Grants

External funding greatly increased:

Local Grants: ₦370,750,000

International Grants:

Advertisement

$1,078,834 USD

£209,719 GBP

€106,275 EUR

ASR Foundation (₦250 Million) for Babcock University Press

NAF Award: ₦60 Million

Internal research grants to faculty and postgraduate students in excess of ₦134 Million

We expanded research clusters, launched innovation hubs, strengthened the Research and International Cooperation office, and increased the visibility of Babcock scholars globally. Distinguished academics such as Prof. Abiodun Olumide, Prof. Onakoya Adegbemi Babatunde, and many others have continued to bring global acclaim to our institution.

Advertisement

3.4 Internationalization and Partnerships

We initiated over 41 partnerships, including:

ACCA

Agricultural Research Council, South Africa

University of Pittsburgh, USA

Nottingham Trent University, UK

These strengthened diaspora engagement, industry collaboration, and international exposure.

Advertisement

3.5 Strengthened Admissions and Student Growth

Through expanded recruitment channels, alumni engagement, new programmes, and the E-Learning Centre, student enrollment reached:

Undergraduate: ~12,850

Postgraduate: ~2,130

4. Mission Advancement and Spiritual Legacy

Our greatest joy is that our academic growth never overshadowed our spiritual mandate.

Advertisement

4.1 Strengthening the Adventist Mission

Under this administration:

Sponsored 15 full-tuition scholarships for pastors-in-training in the East Sahel Union Mission (10/40 window).

Implemented 75% tuition rebate for Theology students.

Inaugurated the Adventist African Traditionalists Relations Centre (2022).

Established the WAD Hope Channel Media Centre (2019).

Created Africa’s first Clinical Pastoral Education Centre (2018).

Launched the Great Controversy Project 1.0—a massive literature outreach.

Sponsored chaplains for advanced degrees at AUA.

Advertisement

Founded the Geo-Science Research Centre (2020) in partnership with Loma Linda University.

4.2 Capacity Development Across Africa

We extended tuition rebates and training support to:

Bugema University (Uganda)

Valley View University (Ghana)

Adventist University of Central Africa (Rwanda)

Adventist University West Africa (Liberia)

Advertisement

Adventist University Cosendai University (Cameroun)

4.3 Spiritual Nurture on Campus

Established 25 decentralized worship centers, each served by ordained pastors.

Expanded the Heritage Bursary Scheme to support Adventist students.

These efforts preserved our spiritual identity while strengthening our missionary footprint globally and locally.

5. Infrastructure Development and Student Experience Enhancement

Advertisement

Through prudent financial stewardship, we executed over 50 major capital projects valued at approximately ₦13.9 billion.

5.1 Academic and Health Infrastructure

Significant projects include:

•The New Senate Building

•Engineering and Environmental Sciences Complexes,

•The Ben Carson School of Medicine extension,

•Upgraded Faculties of Nursing, Allied Health, and Pharmacy,

•Expanded Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH),

Advertisement

•A modern Radiology Wing with advanced diagnostic equipment,

•Surgical, dialysis, emergency, and maternal health upgrades.

BUTH continues to serve as a leading mission-based healthcare facility and an outstanding teaching hospital.

5.2 Student Life and Wellness

To strengthen student life:

•Five modern hostels were constructed—Sapphire, Topaz, Emerald, Diamond, and Winslow Halls.

Advertisement

• Recreational facilities such as the BUSA Recreational Center, the Babcock Swimming Facility, and the Adeoti Tayo Table Tennis Arena were established.

• Chaplaincy services grew stronger with expanded spiritual mentoring, mental health support, and leadership development programs.

5.3 Staff Welfare and Campus Modernization

We improved welfare through new residential units, expanded the Guest House, upgraded workspaces, and enhanced power supply via 7 MVA lines, solar lighting, and borehole systems.

The Babcock Investment Group Building now hosts income-generating ventures critical to our financial sustainability.

6. Financial Stewardship and Sustainability

Advertisement

Despite economic headwinds, the University strengthened its financial foundation through disciplined stewardship and deliberate diversification, maintaining stability and financial integrity.

• A Legacy of Fiscal Discipline

Fellow colleagues, esteemed council members, and our entire institutional family, one of the defining achievements of our tenure is the financial turnaround we accomplished together. When we assumed office, we inherited a substantial debt of ₦17.536 billion, about $11.48 million. This debt was not as a result of reckless and frivolous spending by the last administration but rather the aftermath of strategic thinking and foresight. The evidences abound of the dividends of this bold initiative in increased infrastructural facilities and establishment of signature academic programmes. It was a weight that threatened our progress and limited our potential. But through clear strategy, disciplined execution, and unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility, we set ourselves a single, firm objective: to eliminate that burden.

Today, I am proud to affirm that we have fully repaid every naira of that inherited debt. We leave this institution debt-free, stronger, more stable, and firmly positioned for sustainable growth in the years ahead. This achievement is the result of the collective dedication of all and Sundry, especially the Bursary team. This fiscal victory forms a solid foundation on which future prosperity will continue to grow.

• Revenue Diversification: Successfully expanded revenue sources beyond tuition into commercial services, professional consultancy, and institutional partnerships, significantly reducing dependence on a single income stream.

• Philanthropy: We successfully cultivated a robust culture of external funding, attracting substantial grants and philanthropic investments that advanced our core mission. These resources, including the landmark ₦250 million in donations the ASR grant for the Babcock Press, NAF award (₦60 Million). Sir Kessington Adebutu Donation of Two Billion Naira towards the construction of the Dame Caroline Adebutu School of Pharmacy, Chief Wole Olanipekun Law Auditorium, Chartered Institute of Bankers Legacy Project of an Ultra Modern Lecture Theatre, Adeoti Tayo Table Tennis Hall, among others. These projects have been instrumental in driving innovation, supporting research, and enhancing our infrastructure.

Advertisement

7. Challenges, Unfinished Tasks, and the Path Forward

No administration completes all work. Leadership requires acknowledging realities and pointing the way forward.

Ongoing Challenges

• Rising operational costs,

• Funding for infrastructure expansion,

• Student housing demand,

• Faculty retention in a competitive national climate,

Advertisement

• Increasing need for digital transformation,

• Scholarship and financial aid demand,

• Expanding mental health and chaplaincy needs.

Unfinished Tasks

Among the areas requiring continuity are:

• Ongoing professional accreditations,

• Major construction projects still in progress,

Advertisement

• Further ICT security upgrades,

• Strengthening the endowment portfolio,

• Concluding pending research collaborations and grants.

Strategic Recommendations

For continued progress, I recommend:

1. Aggressive revenue diversification through innovations, investments, and consultancies.

Advertisement

2. Strengthening the endowment fund to secure long-term financial stability.

3. Infrastructure renewal via grants, and donor partnerships.

4. Consolidation of academic quality, especially in health sciences, and postgraduate studies.

5. Deeper digital integration for smart campus transformation.

6. Enhanced faculty development for global competitiveness.

7. Stronger alumni relations to unlock global support networks.

8. Counsel to the Incoming Vice-Chancellor

Advertisement

My dear colleague and successor,

Leadership is sacred. It is exhausting, yet fulfilling; challenging, yet rewarding; heavy, yet grace-sustained.

As you assume this office:

• Make God your first and unbreakable anchor.

• Listen more than you speak, especially in the first 100 days.

• Prioritize people—students, faculty, and staff.

Advertisement

• Protect our spiritual heritage fearlessly.

• Innovate boldly; collaborate widely; lead compassionately.

• Care for your health and your family—they are part of your ministry.

You inherit an institution strengthened by God, supported by dedicated men and women, and poised for a greater future.

Lead it with courage. Lead it with faith. Lead it with vision.

You have my prayers, my respect, and my goodwill—always.

Advertisement

Words of Gratitude

My gratitude overflows to:

• God, the Giver of life, wisdom, and strength.

• The Board of Trustees for direction and unwavering support.

• The Governing Council, Senate, Management, and Faculty for your commitment to excellence.

• Staff, for your dedication and resilience.

• Students, whose energy inspires us.

Advertisement

• Alumni, whose achievements reflect our values.

• Parents, donors, partners, and regulatory bodies for your invaluable support.

• The Ilishan community, our cherished host.

To my beloved wife Oluwatoyin, and our daughters Oluwatofunmi, Oluwatoni, and Oyinkansola—thank you for your prayers, love, and sacrifice. You shared the burdens and the blessings of this office.

To every colleague, friend, mentor, critic, and supporter—thank you.

Reflections and Lessons

Advertisement

This journey brought triumphs and trials. I learned patience, the value of transparent dialogue, the strength of teamwork, and the necessity of absolute dependence on God.

Where I have fallen short, I ask for your forgiveness.

Charge to Stakeholders

• Council: Guard stability; strengthen oversight; lead with vision.

• Senate & Faculty: Deepen scholarship; mentor with passion.

• Management & Staff: Serve with loyalty, innovation, and integrity.

• Students: Uphold discipline; represent Christ; aim high.

Advertisement

• Alumni & Partners: Support scholarships; build endowments.

• Church Leadership: Cover the University with prayer and principled support.

Final Benediction and Conclusion

Today, we echo the ancient testimony:

“Ebenezer; Thus far the Lord has helped us.”

Advertisement

If God has carried Babcock University this far, the future shall be even more glorious.

As I pass the baton, I do so with joy, peace, and gratitude; confident that the God who has led us for decades will continue to guide this University until the day of Christ’s return.

May God bless Babcock University.

May God bless the incoming Vice-Chancellor.

May God bless the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

May God bless Nigeria.

Advertisement

To God be all the glory, great things He has done, and greater things He will yet do.

Thank you, and God bless you all.