Babcock University hosts Kwibuka31, honours victims of 1994 genocide against Tutsi

Babcock University on Wednesday hosted the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, reaffirming its commitment to promoting peace, justice, and the preservation of human dignity through education and remembrance.

The solemn event, tagged Kwibuka31 Outreach, brought together diplomats, academics, students, and human rights advocates to honor the memory of more than one million victims who perished during the genocide between April 7 and July 4, 1994.

In his welcome address, President/Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Professor Ademola S. Tayo, reflected on the historical atrocities that claimed the lives of mostly Tutsi civilians and emphasized the importance of remembering such tragic events to prevent their recurrence.

“The genocide reminds us of the evils of intolerance; of man’s inhumanity to man; and of the critical role that resilience and international intervention can play in stopping atrocities,” he said.

Professor Tayo called on the university community and broader society to reject division and embrace unity, empathy, and mutual respect. “Our diversity is our strength, not a weakness,” he stated. “We must commit to promoting tolerance, understanding, and inclusivity to build a world where humanity is valued above all else.”

Delivering a stirring keynote address, Rwanda’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Christophe Bazivamo, described the genocide as the tragic consequence of decades of colonial-engineered ethnic division, state-sponsored hatred, and global indifference.

“Kwibuka, which means ‘to remember’ in Kinyarwanda, is more than a commemoration. It is a call for truth, a moment of reflection, and an invitation to responsibility,” the Ambassador said.

He recounted how colonial policies imposed racial classifications that fractured Rwandan society and planted the seeds of hatred that would later culminate in mass slaughter. Bazivamo also drew attention to the continued threat posed by genocidal forces still active in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, urging the international community not to remain silent in the face of hate and extremism.

“The world failed Rwanda once before. We cannot afford to ignore the warning signs again,” he warned.

Ambassador Bazivamo praised Rwanda’s post-genocide path to recovery, particularly its focus on reconciliation, national unity, and development. He highlighted the country’s adoption of initiatives such as the Gacaca courts and the “Ndi Umunyarwanda” (I Am Rwandan) identity campaign as pivotal steps in healing and rebuilding a unified nation.

“Despite unimaginable trauma, Rwanda chose reconciliation over revenge,” he said. “Today, while challenges remain, Rwanda moves forward – united, determined, and hopeful.”

Speaking directly to students, Bazivamo challenged them to become ambassadors of peace and guardians of historical truth in both their local communities and digital spaces.

“You, the youth, are the conscience of the present and the architects of the future,” he said. “Kwibuka is not a moment; it is a mindset—a way of living that honors the past while shaping a more just and compassionate world.”

The commemorative event served as a powerful reminder of the value of memory in preventing future atrocities and the role of education in nurturing empathy and justice. It concluded with a call for continued partnership between educational institutions and international communities to uphold the principle of “Never Again.”

Babcock University, a Seventh-day Adventist institution known for its emphasis on ethical leadership and social responsibility, reaffirmed its dedication to promoting global citizenship, peacebuilding, and the protection of human rights.