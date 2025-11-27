“Success is never accidental,” VC tells students as Babcock marks 27th matriculation

Babcock University President/Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has urged newly admitted students to uphold academic integrity and embrace discipline as they begin their academic journey in a world grappling with declining values and rising corruption.

He gave the charge during the institution’s 27th undergraduate and 16th postgraduate matriculation ceremonies, held at the Amphitheatre on the main campus in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

Prof. Tayo described the ceremony as the beginning of a transformative journey for the new students, reminding them that excellence is built on intentional choices.

“Success is never accidental,” he said. “It requires discipline, diligence and reliance on God. First Class begins with the first class you attend in your 100 level.”

He noted that for over two decades, Babcock University has remained a trailblazer in private tertiary education in Nigeria, producing servant leaders making global impact across various fields, from entrepreneurship to public service.

“Our mission has remained steadfast — to extend the frontiers of knowledge, nurture responsible leadership and contribute to national progress. BU offers an education grounded in excellence, integrity and the fear of God,” he stated.

Prof. Tayo emphasised the importance of maintaining the university’s values, stressing that its diverse student population – drawn from more than 20 countries – shares a common commitment to excellence, community and service.

“We teach our students to think deeply and apply knowledge to real-life challenges. By the time you graduate, you will not only compete in a dynamic world but also lead it,” he added.

He urged students to avoid conduct that undermines the university’s culture of holistic education, which balances intellectual growth with moral development.

“Excellence thrives in an environment where students feel safe, supported and inspired. Uphold the values you find here. Stand tall, work hard, trust God and let excellence define everything you do,” he advised. “Become the best version of yourself.”

Addressing postgraduate students, the Vice Chancellor encouraged them to pursue research that provides solutions to societal challenges, and reiterated Babcock’s zero tolerance for academic dishonesty, cultism, bullying, hooliganism and corruption.

“Welcome to BU. This is where your future begins,” he said.

The Senior Vice President, Academics, Prof. Philemon Amanze, also congratulated the matriculating students and assured them of the university’s support throughout their academic journey.