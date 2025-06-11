Headlines
Ayra Starr Makes History at 2025 BET Awards
Nigerian singer Ayra Starr made history at the 2025 BET Awards, becoming the first Nigerian female artist to win Best International Act. The award ceremony, held on June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the event with a star-studded lineup and unforgettable performances.
Ayra Starr beat out strong competition including fellow Nigerian artist Rema, Tyla from South Africa, Black Sherif from Ghana, and Central Cee from the UK. In her emotional speech, she thanked her fans and used the moment to celebrate African music’s growing global impact.
Below is the full list of winners from the night:
Best International Act: Ayra Starr
Album of the Year: Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Video of the Year: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Doechii
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Chris Brown
Best Collaboration: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther
Best New Artist: Leon Thomas
Best Group: Future & Metro Boomin
BET Her Award: Summer Walker – Girls Need Love Too (Live)
Gospel/Inspirational Award: GloRilla ft. Kirk Franklin & Maverick City – Rain Down on Me
Video Director of the Year: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Best Actress: Zendaya
Best Actor: Damson Idris
YoungStars Award: Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year: Angel Reese
Sportsman of the Year: LeBron James
Viewer’s Choice Award: Ice Spice – Think U The Sht (Fart)*
Best Movie: The Color Purple
Lifetime Achievement Award: Queen Latifah
While Nigerian nominees like Rema, Burna Boy, Tems, and Shallipopi did not win in their categories, Ayra Starr’s historic victory reflects the growing influence of Afrobeats on the global stage.
The 2025 BET Awards was not just a celebration of Black excellence, but a night that marked a major milestone for Nigerian music and African representation in the global entertainment industry.