Ayra Starr Makes History at 2025 BET Awards

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr made history at the 2025 BET Awards, becoming the first Nigerian female artist to win Best International Act. The award ceremony, held on June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the event with a star-studded lineup and unforgettable performances.

Ayra Starr beat out strong competition including fellow Nigerian artist Rema, Tyla from South Africa, Black Sherif from Ghana, and Central Cee from the UK. In her emotional speech, she thanked her fans and used the moment to celebrate African music’s growing global impact.

Below is the full list of winners from the night:

Best International Act: Ayra Starr

Album of the Year: Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Video of the Year: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Doechii

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Chris Brown

Best Collaboration: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther

Best New Artist: Leon Thomas

Best Group: Future & Metro Boomin

BET Her Award: Summer Walker – Girls Need Love Too (Live)

Gospel/Inspirational Award: GloRilla ft. Kirk Franklin & Maverick City – Rain Down on Me

Video Director of the Year: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Best Actress: Zendaya

Best Actor: Damson Idris

YoungStars Award: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year: Angel Reese

Sportsman of the Year: LeBron James

Viewer’s Choice Award: Ice Spice – Think U The Sht (Fart)*

Best Movie: The Color Purple

Lifetime Achievement Award: Queen Latifah

While Nigerian nominees like Rema, Burna Boy, Tems, and Shallipopi did not win in their categories, Ayra Starr’s historic victory reflects the growing influence of Afrobeats on the global stage.

The 2025 BET Awards was not just a celebration of Black excellence, but a night that marked a major milestone for Nigerian music and African representation in the global entertainment industry.