Ayra Starr Earns Platinum Certification in UK for Hit Song ‘Rush’

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has made history by becoming the first Nigerian female artist to earn a Platinum Certification in the United Kingdom. Her hit song Rush received the award after reaching over 600,000 units in combined sales and streams.

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) officially awarded the platinum plaque, celebrating the global success of the track.

Rush, which was released in September 2022, marked Ayra Starr’s first entry on the UK Official Top 100 chart. The song quickly became a viral hit, landing in the top 10 in countries like France, Lebanon, and South Africa.

The success of Rush also helped Ayra Starr get her first Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards.

In 2023, the song earned a Diamond Certification in France, and it has also gone platinum in Canada and New Zealand, and triple platinum in Nigeria, showing just how popular the song is worldwide.

Ayra Starr, known for other hits like Sability, continues to rise as one of Africa’s biggest music stars.